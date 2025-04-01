Metro Bank Announces Total Voting Rights Update

The latest announcement is out from Metro Bank ( (GB:MTRO) ).

Metro Bank Holdings PLC announced that as of March 31, 2025, it has 673,003,438 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying voting rights, with none held in treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This announcement aligns with regulatory requirements and underscores Metro Bank’s commitment to transparency and compliance, which may influence stakeholder trust and market positioning.

Metro Bank is a UK-based independent bank known for its exceptional customer experience and a wide range of banking services including retail, business, commercial, and private banking. It operates through a network of 76 stores, UK-based contact centres, and online platforms. The bank has received multiple awards for its services and workplace culture, and it is not affiliated with any other bank or organization globally.

