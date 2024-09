Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced an update to the dividend payment schedule for their ordinary units due to a public holiday. The new issue date and payment date are now set for October 9, following the initial announcement made on September 24. This adjustment accommodates the NSW public holiday on October 7.

