Metrics Trust Launches A$92M Wholesale Placement

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is proposing a placement to raise A$92 million by issuing up to 42,990,654 new units at A$2.14 each to wholesale investors, which will rank equally with existing units. The non-underwritten placement is expected to be completed and the new units quoted on the ASX by May 8, 2024, without requiring unitholder approval. Proceeds will be invested in line with the Trust’s strategy, offering investors alternative income opportunities and potential upside from credit assets.

