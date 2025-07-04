Metrics Master Income Trust Updates Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) is now available.

Metrics Master Income Trust has updated its previous announcement to reflect the actual distribution of dividends for the period ending June 30, 2025. This update, announced on July 4, 2025, pertains to a monthly dividend distribution, with a record date of July 1, 2025, and an ex-date of June 30, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the financial returns they can expect from their investments in the trust.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing income trust services through ordinary units that are fully paid. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MXT.

Average Trading Volume: 1,650,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

