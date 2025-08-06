Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Update for August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has shared an announcement.

The Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0020 as of August 5, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to delivering target returns while preserving investor capital through active management in the corporate loan market, potentially impacting stakeholders by reinforcing confidence in the trust’s financial health and strategic approach.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managing diversified loan portfolios in Australia’s corporate loan market. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering services in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,698,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

