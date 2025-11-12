Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) is now available.

Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.0050 as of November 11, 2025. The trust’s strategy to actively manage loan portfolios aims to deliver target returns while preserving investor capital, reinforcing its position in the bank-dominated corporate loan market and offering stakeholders a stable investment option.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. It aims to provide monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification by managing diversified loan portfolios within Australia’s corporate loan market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,461,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

