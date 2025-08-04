Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ).

Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share value of $2.0005 as of August 1, 2025. This update reflects the Trust’s ongoing commitment to delivering target returns while preserving investor capital, which is crucial for stakeholders relying on the Trust’s performance within the competitive corporate loan market in Australia.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust is focused on providing monthly cash income, minimizing capital loss, and offering portfolio diversification by managing diversified loan portfolios within Australia’s corporate loan market. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the Responsible Entity, with Perpetual operating in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,698,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Find detailed analytics on MXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue