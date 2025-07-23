Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) is now available.

Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0090 as of July 22, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing strategy to balance target returns with capital preservation, which may influence investor confidence and market positioning within the Australian corporate loan sector.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managed diversified loan portfolios. The trust participates in Australia’s corporate loan market, which is dominated by banks. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, acts as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,604,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

