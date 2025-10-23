Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Per Share of $2.0094

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) is now available.

The Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.0094 as of October 22, 2025. This announcement highlights the trust’s focus on providing stable returns and capital preservation through diversified loan portfolios, which may impact its attractiveness to investors seeking low-risk income opportunities in the Australian corporate loan market.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income and portfolio diversification through actively managed loan portfolios. The trust participates in Australia’s corporate loan market, which is predominantly bank-dominated, and aims to deliver target returns while preserving investor capital. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the responsible entity, and Perpetual is known for its operations in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,557,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

