Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Per Share of $2.0048

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has provided an announcement.

The Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0048 as of July 11, 2025. This reflects the trust’s commitment to delivering its investment objectives of providing monthly cash income and preserving investor capital through active management strategies in the corporate loan market.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

The Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managing diversified loan portfolios. It participates in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,600,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

