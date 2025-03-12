Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Per Share for March 2025

The latest update is out from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ).

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced its unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share as $2.0050 as of March 11, 2025. This announcement reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to delivering its investment objectives, which include providing consistent cash income and preserving investor capital through active management of loan portfolios. The trust’s positioning in the bank-dominated corporate loan market underscores its strategic approach to balancing target returns with capital preservation, offering stakeholders a diversified investment opportunity.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managed diversified loan portfolios. The trust participates in Australia’s corporate loan market, which is predominantly bank-driven. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, acts as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

YTD Price Performance: -0.48%

Average Trading Volume: 1,624,869

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Learn more about MXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com