Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) is now available.

The Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0088 as of October 21, 2025. This reflects the Trust’s ongoing strategy to deliver target returns while preserving investor capital, highlighting its positioning in the Australian corporate loan market and its commitment to providing stable income and capital preservation to investors.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managed diversified loan portfolios. It participates in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the Responsible Entity, with Perpetual offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,567,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of MXT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue