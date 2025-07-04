Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.0013 as of July 3, 2025. The trust’s strategy of active management in the corporate loan market aims to balance target returns while preserving investor capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering stability to stakeholders.

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The trust aims to provide monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification by actively managing diversified loan portfolios in Australia’s corporate loan market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,621,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

