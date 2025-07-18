Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Backing of $2.0074

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0074 as of July 17, 2025. This reflects the trust’s commitment to delivering target returns while preserving investor capital through active management strategies in the corporate loan market, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managing diversified loan portfolios. It participates in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,583,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

