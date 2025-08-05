Metrics Master Income Trust Announces NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0016 as of August 4, 2025. This announcement highlights the trust’s commitment to delivering its investment objective of providing stable income and capital preservation through active management in the corporate loan market, potentially reinforcing its position in the financial services sector.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managed diversified loan portfolios. It participates in Australia’s corporate loan market, which is predominantly bank-driven. The trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which offers funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,698,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Find detailed analytics on MXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue