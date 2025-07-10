Metrics Master Income Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has issued an announcement.

The Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.0040 as of July 9, 2025. This announcement reflects the trust’s ongoing strategy to balance target returns while preserving investor capital, potentially impacting its positioning in the corporate loan market and providing insights into its financial health for stakeholders.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, minimizing capital loss, and offering portfolio diversification through actively managed diversified loan portfolios. The trust participates in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market, with The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited serving as the responsible entity, which is part of the Perpetual group known for funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,582,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

