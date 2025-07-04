Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Updates Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has issued an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust, operating under the ASX code MOT, announced an update to its previous dividend distribution announcement. The update pertains to the actual distribution for the period ending June 30, 2025, with a record date of July 1, 2025. This announcement may impact stakeholders by providing clarity on the financial expectations and cash flow from the trust’s investments.

Average Trading Volume: 564,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

