Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA Update

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has shared an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1464 as of August 1, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, which include providing monthly cash income and potential upside gains while preserving investor capital. The announcement may influence stakeholders’ perceptions of the trust’s financial health and its ability to meet its investment objectives.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the responsible entity, with Perpetual offering services in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 545,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

