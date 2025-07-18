Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1510 as of July 17, 2025. This update reflects the Trust’s ongoing efforts to maintain investor confidence by preserving capital and managing risks, while also seeking potential gains through strategic investments. The announcement is significant for stakeholders as it underscores the Trust’s commitment to its investment objectives and its role in the financial services industry.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The Trust aims to provide monthly cash income, preserve investor capital, and manage investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets like warrants, options, preference shares, and equity.

Average Trading Volume: 553,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

