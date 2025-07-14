Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has shared an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1482 as of July 11, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, which include generating monthly cash income and managing risks while seeking potential gains. The announcement provides stakeholders with insight into the trust’s financial health and its ability to meet its investment goals.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, a part of the Perpetual group. The trust focuses on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. Perpetual operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 547,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

