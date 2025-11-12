Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA Per Share of $2.1550

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has shared an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1550 as of November 11, 2025. This figure provides stakeholders with an indication of the trust’s current asset value, reflecting its ongoing strategy to deliver monthly cash income and potential upside through diverse investments. The announcement underscores the trust’s commitment to transparency and its strategic focus on private credit and related assets, which may impact investor confidence and market positioning.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks. The trust invests in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. It is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which offers funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 682,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

