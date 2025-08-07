Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA of $2.1474

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) is now available.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1474 as of August 6, 2025. This announcement reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to providing stable income and potential upside gains through its diversified investment strategy. The NTA figure is crucial for stakeholders as it indicates the trust’s financial health and asset value, which are key metrics for evaluating investment performance.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks. The trust invests in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. It is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which offers funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

