Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Update

The latest update is out from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ).

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced its unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share as of August 4, 2025, which stands at $2.1473. This figure reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, aiming to offer monthly cash income and potential upside gains while preserving capital and managing risks. The announcement provides stakeholders with an update on the trust’s financial position, which is crucial for assessing its performance and future prospects.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The Trust focuses on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets like warrants, options, preference shares, and equity.

Average Trading Volume: 545,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

