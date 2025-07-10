Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ).

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.1462 as of July 9, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, which include providing monthly cash income and managing investment risks. The announcement may impact stakeholders by highlighting the trust’s current financial standing and its potential for future gains through strategic investments.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets like warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, serves as the Responsible Entity for the trust, which is involved in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 548,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

