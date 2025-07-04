Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has provided an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1448 as of July 2, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objectives, which include providing monthly cash income and potential upside gains while managing risks. The announcement may impact stakeholders by reinforcing the trust’s market position and investment strategy.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group of companies, which operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The trust aims to provide monthly cash income, preserve investor capital, and manage investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity.

Average Trading Volume: 560,441

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about MOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue