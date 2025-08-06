Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces NTA Per Share

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has shared an update.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1471 as of August 5, 2025. This announcement reflects the Trust’s ongoing efforts to manage investment risks and preserve investor capital while seeking potential upside gains. The NTA value is a key indicator of the Trust’s financial health and can influence stakeholder confidence in its investment strategy.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group. The Trust focuses on providing monthly cash income, preserving investor capital, and managing investment risks through investments in private credit and other assets such as warrants, options, preference shares, and equity. Perpetual operates in funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 545,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

