MetLife Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

The latest update is out from Metlife ( (MET) ).

On July 30, 2025, MetLife announced the appointment of Adrienne O’Neill as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective September 2, 2025. O’Neill, who previously held key financial roles at Manulife Financial Corporation, will lead MetLife’s corporate accounting and reporting activities, contributing to the execution of the company’s New Frontier strategy. Her appointment is expected to enhance MetLife’s financial planning and analysis capabilities, supporting the company’s long-term growth objectives.

More about Metlife

MetLife, Inc. is a leading global financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services. Established in 1868, the company operates in over 40 markets worldwide, holding significant positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 2,779,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $52.13B

