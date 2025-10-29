Methanex Reports Q3 2025 Results with Increased Production and Strategic Financial Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Methanex ( (TSE:MX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Methanex Corporation reported its third quarter 2025 results, highlighting the successful integration of its newly acquired Beaumont and Natgasoline plants, which contributed to increased production levels. Despite a net loss of $7 million attributable to shareholders, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $191 million, reflecting stable operations and strategic focus on cost efficiency. The quarter also saw Methanex generating $184 million in cash from operations and repaying $125 million of its Term Loan A, aligning with its goal to de-lever the balance sheet. The company returned $14.3 million to shareholders through dividends, ending the quarter with $413 million in cash.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MX) stock is a Buy with a C$50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Methanex stock, see the TSE:MX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MX is a Neutral.

Methanex’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, which are offset by bearish technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s strategic acquisitions and focus on deleveraging provide a positive long-term outlook, but short-term pressures remain due to market conditions and operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MX stock, click here.

More about Methanex

Methanex Corporation operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of methanol. The company has a significant market presence with production facilities in various locations, including newly acquired plants in Beaumont and Natgasoline.

Average Trading Volume: 207,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.72B

For an in-depth examination of MX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue