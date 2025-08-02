Methanex Balances Growth and Challenges in Earnings Call

Methanex ((TSE:MX)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Methanex’s recent earnings call presented a balanced mix of optimism and challenges. The company celebrated the successful acquisition of OCI’s methanol business and noted increased global demand, particularly from China. However, these positives were tempered by decreased average realized prices, production constraints in New Zealand and Egypt, and a reduction in EBITDA projections. The strategic acquisition and demand growth offer promising prospects, but operational and financial hurdles suggest a cautious outlook.

Successful Acquisition of OCI’s Methanol Business

Methanex has successfully closed the acquisition of OCI’s methanol business, adding valuable strategic assets in Beaumont, Texas. The integration of these assets is proceeding smoothly, enhancing Methanex’s production portfolio with a stable natural gas supply, which is expected to bolster the company’s operational capabilities.

Increased Global Methanol Demand

The second quarter saw a 4% rise in global methanol demand compared to the first quarter, largely driven by increased consumption in China. This uptick in demand is a positive indicator for Methanex, suggesting potential growth opportunities in the global market.

Strong Operational Performance at Geismar

Methanex reported strong operational performance at its Geismar facility, with production levels higher in Q2. The successful restart of G3 in early May allowed the plant to operate at over 90% capacity, overcoming previous operational challenges and contributing positively to the company’s output.

Improved Production Capacity in Chile

The company’s Chilean plants operated at full capacity from September 2024 through April 2025, achieving the highest production rate since 2007. This improvement underscores Methanex’s ability to optimize production in key regions, supporting its overall growth strategy.

Decreased Average Realized Price and Adjusted EBITDA

Despite operational successes, Methanex experienced a decrease in the average realized price to $374 per tonne in Q2, down from over $400 in Q1. This decline contributed to a lower adjusted EBITDA of $183 million, reflecting the financial challenges the company faces.

Production Challenges in New Zealand and Egypt

Methanex encountered production challenges in New Zealand and Egypt due to gas constraints. These issues led to a temporary idling of operations in New Zealand and curtailments in Egypt, impacting the company’s overall production capabilities.

Reduced Production Forecast for New Zealand

Due to ongoing gas supply challenges, Methanex has reduced its production forecast for New Zealand to approximately 400,000 tonnes for 2025. This adjustment highlights the operational difficulties the company must navigate in certain regions.

Lower Projected EBITDA Due to New Zealand Adjustments

The reduced production expectations in New Zealand have led Methanex to lower its projected run rate EBITDA guidance by $50 million. This financial adjustment reflects the impact of regional production issues on the company’s overall financial outlook.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Methanex projects higher adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025, driven by anticipated higher produced sales despite a lower forecasted average realized price. The company’s expected equity production guidance for 2025 is approximately 8 million tonnes, including contributions from the newly acquired Beaumont facility and its share from the Natgasoline plant. Methanex’s strong cash position and access to a substantial credit facility provide financial flexibility to support its strategic initiatives.

In conclusion, Methanex’s earnings call highlighted a blend of strategic successes and operational challenges. The acquisition of OCI’s methanol business and increased global demand present growth opportunities, while production constraints and financial adjustments underscore the complexities of the current market environment. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly observing how Methanex navigates these dynamics in the coming quarters.

