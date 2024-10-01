Metgasco’s Optimized Wells Promise Revenue Surge

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

Metgasco Ltd has reported a significant boost in gas production from the Odin-1 well, with output more than doubling after optimization efforts. The company also announced that the Odin-2 well is expected to start supplying gas by mid-October, which is projected to substantially raise Metgasco’s revenue in the second quarter of FY25. Meanwhile, the Vali-2 well has resumed production at rates consistent with previous performance after a successful sleeve activation.

For further insights into AU:MEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.