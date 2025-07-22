Metgasco Ltd Issues New Shares in Small-Scale Capital Raise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metgasco Ltd ( (AU:MEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metgasco Ltd has issued 4,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a small-scale offer, raising $9,000. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to leverage section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 for disclosure requirements, ensuring compliance with relevant legislative provisions and maintaining transparency with stakeholders.

More about Metgasco Ltd

Metgasco Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is based in Perth, Australia, and engages in small-scale offerings to raise capital for its operations.

Current Market Cap: A$3.67M

