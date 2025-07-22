Metgasco Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Metgasco Ltd ( (AU:MEL) ) is now available.

Metgasco Ltd has announced the issuance of 4,500,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MEL. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with its growth strategy.

More about Metgasco Ltd

Metgasco Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in the identification and development of energy projects, aiming to contribute to the energy supply market.

Current Market Cap: A$3.67M

Find detailed analytics on MEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue