Metech International Limited Announces Strategic Developments and Potential Collaborations

Metech International Limited ( (SG:V3M) ) has shared an update.

Metech International Limited is undergoing significant changes, with plans to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer and the proposed disposal of its lab-grown diamond business to Wuhan Xilu Trading Co., Ltd. The company is also advancing its food waste business by preparing to test and commission biomass carbon reduction system machines. Additionally, Metech is exploring potential collaboration opportunities with Burpple 2021 Pte. Ltd., which could lead to strategic investments or partnerships, reflecting its cautious yet optimistic approach to safeguarding long-term growth and shareholder value.

Metech International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the lab-grown diamond and food waste management industries. The company is involved in the production of lab-grown diamonds through its subsidiary Asian Eco Technology Pte. Ltd., and is also engaged in the food waste business, focusing on biomass carbon reduction systems.

