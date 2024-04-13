Metech International Holds EGM with Key Proxy Voting

Metech International Limited (SG:V3M) has released an update.

Metech International Limited successfully convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 14, 2024, at Raffles Marina, Singapore, with a quorum present and Mr. Er Kwong Wah presiding as Chairman. Shareholders were engaged through proxy voting, and the company utilized In.Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. and Anton Management Solutions Pte Ltd to manage polling and scrutinize the results, ensuring a structured and transparent decision-making process.

