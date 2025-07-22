Metcash Issues Unquoted Performance Rights to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metcash Limited ( (AU:MTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metcash Limited announced the issuance of 3,361,114 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize employees and align their interests with the company’s performance, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTS) stock is a Buy with a A$4.20 price target.

More about Metcash Limited

Metcash Limited operates in the wholesale distribution and marketing industry, primarily focusing on supplying groceries, fresh produce, and liquor to independent retailers across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 3,510,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.34B



