Metavista3D Unveils Innovative 3D Digital Microscope

MetaVista3D, Inc. ( (TSE:DDD) ) just unveiled an update.

Metavista3D Inc. has announced the launch of its 3D digital microscope, which can connect to various display sizes and is designed for multiple applications, including dental and medical settings. The innovative technology allows for shared real-time visualization, enhancing the immersive experience for medical teams during minimally invasive surgeries and collaborative meetings, marking a significant advancement in the company’s product portfolio.

More about MetaVista3D, Inc.

Metavista3D Inc., through its subsidiary psHolix AG, is focused on developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies that enable glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The company holds over 20 patents related to this technology and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange in Canada and the German Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 35,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$109.5M

