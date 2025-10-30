Metavista3D to Showcase Cutting-Edge 3D Display Innovations at CES 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MetaVista3D, Inc. ( (TSE:DDD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metavista3D Inc. will exhibit at CES 2026, showcasing its next-generation 3D display innovations, including the AI-driven 3D E-Mirror technology and new display solutions for automotive and industrial applications. This participation highlights Metavista3D’s commitment to advancing real-time visualization technology, enhancing its industry positioning and offering significant potential benefits for stakeholders in the automotive sector.

More about MetaVista3D, Inc.

Metavista3D Inc., through its subsidiary psHolix AG, develops AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies for glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The company holds over 20 patents related to this technology and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange in Canada and the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Average Trading Volume: 36,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$90.45M

Learn more about DDD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

