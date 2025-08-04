MetaVia Partners with Syntekabio for DA-1241 Research

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from MetaVia ( (MTVA) ).

On August 4, 2025, MetaVia Inc. announced a research collaboration with Syntekabio, Inc. to explore additional indications for DA-1241, a novel oral G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist. This partnership aims to leverage Syntekabio’s AI-driven DeepMatcher® platform to optimize DA-1241’s therapeutic profile and identify new disease targets. This collaboration follows positive results from a Phase 2a study of DA-1241, which showed favorable safety and efficacy in MASH patients. The initiative is expected to enhance MetaVia’s industry positioning by expanding the drug’s therapeutic potential, potentially addressing a range of unmet medical needs.

Spark’s Take on MTVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTVA is a Underperform.

MetaVia’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and no revenue generation. The technical analysis indicates weak market momentum, and negative valuation metrics highlight the stock’s high-risk profile. Although recent positive trial results provide some potential for future growth, significant strategic changes are necessary for the company to achieve financial stability and investor confidence.

More about MetaVia

MetaVia Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is developing DA-1726 for obesity treatment and DA-1241 for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH).

Average Trading Volume: 263,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.93M

