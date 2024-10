Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited has announced the cessation of 2,069,315 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of October 14, 2024. This new announcement indicates a change in the company’s issued capital and may influence investor decisions. The ceased securities had conditional rights that were not satisfied, impacting the company’s stock profile.

