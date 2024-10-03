Metaplanet Inc. Expands Bitcoin Strategy with Options Sale

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has engaged in a Bitcoin options transaction by selling 223 put options to QCP Capital, potentially increasing its Bitcoin reserves while securing premium income and strengthening its balance sheet. The company has set aside $13,826,000 from stock acquisition rights as margin collateral and expects to record the premium received as revenue for the fiscal year ending in December 2024. This strategic move aims to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility and reinforce the company’s path toward long-term profitability.

