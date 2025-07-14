Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Manages Financial Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metaplanet KK ( (JP:3350) ) just unveiled an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has announced the acquisition of 797 additional Bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 Bitcoins. This move is part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations strategy, which aims to be accretive to shareholders. The company uses metrics like BTC Yield, BTC Gain, and BTC ¥ Gain to evaluate the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, showing significant yields in recent quarters. Additionally, Metaplanet executed a partial early redemption of JPY 6 billion from its 19th Series of Ordinary Bonds, funded by proceeds from stock acquisition rights, reflecting strategic financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3350) stock is a Buy with a Yen2400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metaplanet KK stock, see the JP:3350 Stock Forecast page.

More about Metaplanet KK

Metaplanet Inc. operates in the cryptocurrency industry, focusing on Bitcoin Treasury Operations. The company is involved in acquiring and managing Bitcoin assets, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic Bitcoin acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 50,087,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1036.6B

Find detailed analytics on 3350 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue