MetaOptics Ltd Expands with New U.S. Subsidiary

The latest announcement is out from MetaOptics Ltd ( (SG:9MT) ).

MetaOptics Ltd has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, MetaOptics Inc., in the United States to support its expansion in optical technologies. This strategic move, funded through internal resources, aims to enhance the company’s capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing and photonics, though it is not expected to materially impact the company’s financials for the current year.

More about MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd is a company involved in the design, fabrication, and sales of optical components and products, with a focus on advancing next-generation optical technologies and strengthening collaborations in semiconductor manufacturing, integrated photonics, and nanophotonics.

Average Trading Volume: 887,671

