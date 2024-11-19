MetalsTech Ltd Launches Cleansing Prospectus for Share Offer

MetalsTech Ltd (AU:MTC) has released an update.

MetalsTech Ltd has announced a cleansing prospectus to offer up to 1,000 shares at $0.15 each, aiming to raise $150. This move is primarily intended to remove trading restrictions on shares issued before the closing date, making them more accessible for investors. The company highlights that these shares should be considered highly speculative, urging potential investors to seek professional advice before investing.

