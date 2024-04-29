Metalsgrove Mining Launches Multi-Million Share Offer

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. announces a non-renounceable pro rata offer to raise approximately $2.1 million by issuing around 52.7 million new shares priced at $0.04 each, combined with options. The offering, which is speculative and not available in the USA, requires a minimum subscription of $700,000, with top executives committing over $400,000. Investors are advised to consult professionals regarding this investment opportunity.

