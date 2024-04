Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited has announced the cancellation of 1,050,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back, effective as of March 28, 2024. This corporate action reflects a strategic move by the company, and is likely of interest to investors tracking stock performance and company capital structure changes.

