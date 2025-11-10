Metals One PLC Reports Significant Resource Increase at Laguna Verde Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) is now available.

Metals One PLC announced a significant update from its investee company, CleanTech Lithium, regarding the Laguna Verde project in Chile. The project’s lithium resource estimate increased by 17% to 1.9 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) following the acquisition of additional licenses. This positions Laguna Verde as a promising direct lithium extraction project, potentially supplying the growing global EV and battery markets. The Chilean government is finalizing indigenous community consultations, which will lead to a streamlined process for a Special Lithium Operating Contract, further enhancing the project’s development prospects.

Metals One PLC is a company focused on the exploration and development of critical and precious metals projects. The company aims to support the Western World’s need for reliably and responsibly sourced raw materials, driven by record high gold prices. Metals One’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market.

Average Trading Volume: 21,237,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £28.39M

