Metals One PLC Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition in Norway

The latest update is out from Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ).

Metals One PLC has executed a binding Sale & Purchase Agreement to acquire Mjolner Minerals, the owner of the Lillefjellklumpen Project in Norway, which hosts high-grade platinum group elements, gold, nickel, and copper. This acquisition diversifies Metals One’s commodity mix and strengthens its portfolio in northern Europe, offering a strategic opportunity to explore a historically known high-grade zone using modern techniques. The project is geologically analogous to significant global deposits and offers low-cost entry with potential for material upside, supported by excellent local infrastructure.

More about Metals One PLC

Metals One PLC is a minerals exploration and development company focused on building a strategic portfolio of critical and precious metals projects in low-risk jurisdictions. The company is involved in commodities such as gold, uranium, vanadium, copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and platinum group metals, with projects spanning the USA, Finland, and Norway. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market.

Average Trading Volume: 17,070,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

