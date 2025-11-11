Metals One PLC Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market in U.S.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metals One PLC ( (GB:MET1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metals One PLC has announced that its ordinary shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol ‘MTOPF’. This move is part of the company’s strategic expansion into the U.S. critical minerals sector, with investments in uranium, vanadium, and gold exploration projects. The trading on OTCQB is expected to enhance visibility and liquidity for Metals One, allowing North American investors to gain exposure to its portfolio, which supports U.S. energy security. The company’s shares will continue to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, and no new shares were issued in this process.

More about Metals One PLC

Metals One PLC is an early-stage project developer and investor in the critical and precious metals industry. The company focuses on projects that align with the Western world’s demand for responsibly sourced raw materials, including uranium, vanadium, and gold. Metals One’s shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market and the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 19,899,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £28.39M

