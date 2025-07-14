Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Announces 2024 Final Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1618) ) has issued an update.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. has announced the distribution of its 2024 final dividend, declaring a dividend of RMB 0.56 per 10 shares for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with a conversion rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.095441, and is scheduled for payment on August 14, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact its financial positioning and investor relations.

More about Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Class H

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a prominent player in the metallurgical industry, primarily engaged in engineering and construction services, with a focus on infrastructure projects and metallurgical engineering.

YTD Price Performance: 4.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,019,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.91B

