Metallium Ltd Issues Shares Following Option Conversion

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) has issued an update.

Metallium Ltd has issued 3,249,499 ordinary fully paid shares upon the conversion of unlisted options, raising a total of $648,143. This move is part of their strategic financial operations and falls under the exemption of section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act, allowing the on-sale of these securities without disclosure. The announcement underscores Metallium’s compliance with relevant legislative requirements and its ongoing commitment to transparency with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mt Monger Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:MTM Stock Forecast page.

Metallium Ltd is a company focused on pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. Utilizing their patented Flash Joule Heating technology, they extract high-value materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from feedstocks like refinery scrap, e-waste, and monazite. The company is aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives and has recently secured its first commercial site in Texas through its subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., marking a significant step towards production and revenue generation.

Average Trading Volume: 6,409,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$451.1M

